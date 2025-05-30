Menu
J&K: Pakistani intruder shot dead along IB in Samba

Officials informed that the intruder was fired upon after he ignored the warnings and tried to sneak into Indian territory under the cover of darkness.
Last Updated : 25 January 2026, 19:17 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirSambaIB

