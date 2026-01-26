<p>Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP), including Cobra patrolmen and other officers, organised a motorbike rally on Sunday to raise awareness about road safety.</p>.<p>The rally began at Sri Kanteerava Stadium and concluded at the Senior Police Officers’ Mess via MG Road. It was held as part of National Road Safety Month, observed from January 1 to 31, to sensitise road users about the importance of following traffic rules.</p>.BTP wins 'Golden Peacock' award for traffic management application .<p>Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh and Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Karthik Reddy participated in the rally.</p>.<p>Additional Commissioner of Transport and Secretary of the Karnataka State Transport Authority BP Umashankar; Additional Commissioner of Transport, Administration C Mallikarjuna; and all Deputy Commissioners of Police (Traffic) were also present at the programme. </p>