Bengaluru Traffic Police organise motorbike rally to raise awareness about road safety

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh and Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Karthik Reddy participated in the rally.
Last Updated : 25 January 2026, 20:56 IST
Published 25 January 2026, 20:56 IST
