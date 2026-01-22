Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

J&K: Uncertainty continues for 50 MBBS students after NMC LoP withdrawal

On January 6, 2026, the NMC’s Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) withdrew the Letter of Permission (LoP) granted to the college for the 2025–26 academic session.
Last Updated : 22 January 2026, 08:41 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 January 2026, 08:41 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirMBBSmedical students

Follow us on :

Follow Us