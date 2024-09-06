J&K's Village Defence Guards armed with modern rifles amid spike in terrorist activities

New Delhi: With a spurt in terrorist activities in the Jammu region in recent months, Indian Army has begun equipping village defence guards with modern rifles. They have also began giving them some basic training with the hope that these individuals would boost the area’s overall security network.

“Nearly 600 individuals have been trained in Rajouri and Doda-Kishtwar regions. They are also being given self-loading rifles through a coordinated effort between Indian Army's ordnance depots and the Jammu and Kashmir Police,” sources said.

These rifles, sources said, would be a crucial component of the village defence guards’ armament, further empowering them. Each VDG unit is receiving a minimum of three-days of training under the supervision of skilled personnel from the army and police forces.