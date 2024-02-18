Kashmir inches closer to rest of country as rail connectivity gathers steam

Srinagar: The Northern Railway, a lifeline connecting the nation, is on the verge of making history as it inches closer to bridging Kashmir with the rest of the country.

On February 20, the Railway will introduce a new Mainline Electric Multiple Unit (MEMU) and Diesel Electrical Multiple Unit (DEMU) on 184-km-long Baramulla to Sangaldan sections of the Udhampur Srinagar Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project. DEMU trains are deployed in areas where electric wires can’t reach.