Kashmir inches closer to rest of country as rail connectivity gathers steam

Srinagar: The Northern Railway, a lifeline connecting the nation, is on the verge of making history as it inches closer to bridging Kashmir with the rest of the country.
On February 20, the Railway will introduce a new Mainline Electric Multiple Unit (MEMU) and Diesel Electrical Multiple Unit (DEMU) on 184-km-long Baramulla to Sangaldan sections of the Udhampur Srinagar Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project. DEMU trains are deployed in areas where electric wires can’t reach.
A Railway official said the work on Sangaldan to Katra in Reasi district is also nearing completion. “Though there is no exact deadline, the project is in the final stage. 96 per cent of the work has been completed, and progress on the four percent is in full swing,” he said.
Once operational, the direct train service will reduce travel time between Srinagar and Jammu from seven hours to a mere 3.5 hours, which will provide a substantial relief for commuters.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to virtually inaugurate the newly completed 48-kilometer railway line between Banihal to Sangaldan and Chenab Rail Bridge on February 20 during his day-long visit to the Union Territory.
For decades, Kashmir has stood as a jewel in the crown of India, its beauty unparalleled, yet its connection to the mainland often marred by geographical constraints and tumultuous times. However, with the perseverance of the Northern Railway, those barriers are poised to crumble.
The USBRL project stretching over 272 km in length, will feature 38 tunnels, with the longest being T-49 at 12.75 km, marking it as India's lengthiest transportation tunnel.
A construction marvel in the tough Himalayan terrain, the USBRL will provide all weather connectivity to the people of Jammu and Kashmir. According to Railway officials, there are many firsts associated with this project - power operated cars for inspection and maintenance of bridges, being provided for the first time in India.