Kashmir receives scant snowfall as 'Chillai Kalan' ends

It is the snowfall during this period that adds to the glaciers of the Valley and replenishes the perennial reservoirs that feed the rivers, streams, and lakes in Kashmir during the summer.

‘Chillai-Kalan’ is followed by a 20-day long ‘Chillai-Khurd’ (small cold) that occurs between January 29 and February 18 and a 10-day long ‘Chillai-Bachha’ (baby cold) which occurs from February 18.

Meanwhile, a local MeT official said there is a forecast of light to moderate rain and snow at many places in J&K in the next five days. “There is a possibility of heavy snowfall over isolated higher reaches of Kashmir,” he said and added that the weather system may lead to temporary closure of roads of higher reaches and important passes like Sinthan pass, Mughal Road, Sadhna, Razdan and Zojila passes.