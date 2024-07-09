Kathua attack: Joint search operations launched to track down terrorists

Jammu: A massive joint search operation was launched on Tuesday to track down terrorists responsible for the deadly attack on an army patrol party in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district that left five personnel dead, officials said.

They said the ground search teams are being supported by helicopter and UAV surveillance. Sniffer dogs and metal detectors are also being employed in the operation with a focus on some dense forest areas in the belt.

Officials said the joint cordon and search operation was launched by army, police and CRPF in in Machedi, Badnote, Kindli and Lohai Malhar areas and a large area has been put under cordon.