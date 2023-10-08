Home
Jammu and Kashmir

Landmine blast in J&K’s Rajouri, two Army porters injured

Raj Kumar and Ashwani Kumar, both residents of Mangiote village, received splinter injuries in the explosion in forward Kalal area of Nowshera sector on Saturday, the officials said.
Last Updated 08 October 2023, 08:09 IST

Two Army porters were injured in a landmine explosion near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district, officials said on Sunday.

Raj Kumar and Ashwani Kumar, both residents of Mangiote village, received splinter injuries in the explosion in forward Kalal area of Nowshera sector on Saturday, the officials said.

They said both the injured porters were shifted to a hospital.

As part of an anti-infiltration obstacle system, the forward areas are dotted with landmines which sometimes get washed away by rains resulting in such types of accidents, the officials said.

(Published 08 October 2023, 08:09 IST)
India NewsIndian ArmyJammu and KashmirLandmine

