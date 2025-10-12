<p>Jammu: Several commercial structures were damaged in a landslide in Udhampur district of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/jammu-and-kashmir">Jammu and Kashmir</a> on Sunday, officials said.</p>.Infiltration threat grows as Pakistan rebuilds terror camps after Operation Sindoor.<p>The landslide struck Narsoo market in Somroli area along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway around 11.30 am, resulting in damage to a recently opened hotel building and a couple of shops, the officials said.</p><p>They said there was no report of any casualty as all the buildings in the market area were evacuated before the landslide completely destroyed the structures.</p>