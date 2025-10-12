Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

Landslide damages several commercial structures in J&K’s Udhampur

The landslide struck Narsoo market in Somroli area along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway around 11.30 am.
Last Updated : 12 October 2025, 09:41 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 October 2025, 09:41 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirLandslideUdhampur

Follow us on :

Follow Us