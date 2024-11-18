Man axes mother-in-law to death, injures wife, her sister in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur

<p>Jammu: A man allegedly killed his mother-in-law and critically injured his wife along with her sister over a family dispute in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir, police officials said on Monday.</p>.<p>Suresh Kumar attacked the trio with a sharp-edged weapon at Kiya village in Ram Nagar area on Sunday night, the officials said. </p><p>They said Kumar fled the scene after leaving his mother-in-law Shanti Devi, wife Lalita and sister-in-law Anju Devi in a pool of blood.</p>.<p>While Devi was declared brought dead at a hospital by the doctors, the two other women were referred to district hospital Udhampur for specialised treatment, the officials said.</p>.Terrorist associate held in Jammu and Kashmir.<p>A case was registered and efforts are underway to nab the accused who is absconding, they added.</p>.<p>Rakesh, brother-in-law of the accused, said he was under the influence of liquor when he came to their home and axed-to-death his mother besides injuring his wife and her sister.</p>.<p>He said his sister and Kumar’s wife had a fight with him over some issue a few days back and he was pressing her to return.</p>.<p>“He should be arrested and handed an exemplary punishment for killing my mother and injuring my sisters,” he said. </p>