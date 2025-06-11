<p>Rajouri/Jammu: A 68-year-old man was burnt to death while trying to control a forest fire in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Wednesday.</p>.<p>Abdul Aziz, a retired government teacher hailing from Panda Khetar village of Dalyote panchayat, voluntarily joined a team of forest officials to extinguish fire in Garn forest in Kalakote sub-division on Tuesday, the officials said.</p>.Searches under way after villagers report suspicious movement in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba.<p>While the forest fire was controlled to a large extent by late evening, Aziz went deep to oversee the situation when he found himself trapped with winds igniting the fire again, they said.</p>.<p>They said despite efforts, he could not be saved and died on the spot.</p>.<p>His charred body was later retrieved and handed over to his family for last rites after completion of legal formalities, the officials said.</p>