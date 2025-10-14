<p>Banihal/Jammu: A man died of a heart attack after his son collapsed in his lap while they were on their way to a hospital in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/jammu-and-kashmir">Jammu and Kashmir</a>’s Ramban district on Tuesday morning, officials said.</p>.<p>The incident occurred in the Tethar area of Banihal, when Shabir Ahmed Gania (45) was taking his ailing son Sahil Ahmed (14) to a hospital. Sahil collapsed in his father's lap on the way. Unable to bear the shock, his father suffered a fatal <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/heart-attack">heart attack</a>, officials said.</p>.Teacher deputed for Karnataka caste survey dies of heart attack.<p>The duo's bodies were brought to the sub-district hospital in Banihal in the morning, they said. </p>