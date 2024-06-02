Massive CAPF deployment planned for safety of Amarnathji pilgrims

Srinagar: As preparations for this year’s annual Amarnath Yatra ramp up, approximately 450 to 500 additional companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) are to be deployed to ensure the safety and smooth conduct of the pilgrimage, officials said.

Following the conclusion of the parliamentary elections, authorities have decided to retain most of the CAPF companies that had been stationed for election duties over the past two months. The Election Commission had assigned 635 additional companies of paramilitary forces to Jammu and Kashmir for the elections, some of which have since returned to Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi.

The additional deployment for the yatra encompasses not only security personnel but also a comprehensive support system. Medical camps, emergency response teams, and logistical units are being established along the pilgrimage routes.

The challenging terrain of the Himalayas demands specialised skills, and the CAPF teams, trained in mountain warfare and high-altitude operations, are well-prepared to tackle these conditions. The Army will also be stationed at critical points, including the cave shrine of Shri Amarnathji in the southern Kashmir Himalayas.