Massive CAPF deployment planned for safety of Amarnathji pilgrims

Srinagar: As preparations for this year’s annual Amarnath Yatra ramp up, approximately 450 to 500 additional companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) are to be deployed to ensure the safety and smooth conduct of the pilgrimage, officials said.
Following the conclusion of the parliamentary elections, authorities have decided to retain most of the CAPF companies that had been stationed for election duties over the past two months. The Election Commission had assigned 635 additional companies of paramilitary forces to Jammu and Kashmir for the elections, some of which have since returned to Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi.
The additional deployment for the yatra encompasses not only security personnel but also a comprehensive support system. Medical camps, emergency response teams, and logistical units are being established along the pilgrimage routes.
The challenging terrain of the Himalayas demands specialised skills, and the CAPF teams, trained in mountain warfare and high-altitude operations, are well-prepared to tackle these conditions. The Army will also be stationed at critical points, including the cave shrine of Shri Amarnathji in the southern Kashmir Himalayas.
The annual pilgrimage is set to begin on June 29 and conclude on August 19, lasting 52 days. The first batch of pilgrims from the Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu will be flagged off on June 28, while those from the Baltal and Nunwan base camps in Ganderbal and Anantnag districts will commence their journey on the morning of June 29.
The yatra route, characterised by treacherous paths and scenic vistas, is lined with checkpoints manned by CAPF personnel. These checkpoints serve dual purposes as security posts and rest stops for the pilgrims, where officers conduct thorough checks and provide water, first aid, and directions.
Every year, lakhs of pilgrims embark on this journey, choosing either the traditional 45 km-long Pahalgam route or the shorter 14 km-long Baltal route to reach Amarnath, one of Hinduism’s holiest shrines.
In the heart of the Himalayas, where spirituality meets nature's raw beauty, the Amarnathji pilgrimage is more than just a journey. It is a testament to faith, resilience, and the enduring spirit of those who undertake it.
Published 02 June 2024, 07:35 IST