Mehbooba Mufti alleges J&K employees being forced to take part in Yoga Day event, govt denies

Srinagar: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday criticised the Jammu and Kashmir administration for allegedly forcing employees, including pregnant women, to report for the International Yoga Day event at odd hours, saying an occasion for celebration has filled people with dread.

However, the government denied the charges and said all the participants volunteered to take part in the event and no employee was compelled to join it against their will.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the main International Yoga Day (IYD) celebrations this year at an event at SKICC here on Friday.