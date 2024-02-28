JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

Militant associate arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla

During the interrogation, Bhat admitted to having links with the terrorists and upon his information, a live hand grenade was seized from him, an official said.
Last Updated 28 February 2024, 11:03 IST

Follow Us

Srinagar: Security forces have arrested a militant associate, who was in touch with the handlers across the border, in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, police said on Wednesday.

Acting on inputs regarding the militant's movement in the region, the security forces arrested Arif Hussain Bhat, a resident of Mundji, on Tuesday, police said.

During the interrogation, Bhat admitted to having links with the terrorists and upon his information, a live hand grenade was seized from him, an official said.

A case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act has been registered against Bhat and further investigation is underway, police said.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 28 February 2024, 11:03 IST)
India NewsJammu and KashmirJammu & KashmirBaramulla

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT