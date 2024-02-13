Terrorist who killed two labourers from Punjab in J&K's Srinagar arrested

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir police on Tuesday said the terrorist who shot dead two Punjab residents last week had been arrested in Srinagar while the weapon used in the attack had been recovered.

Amrit Paul Singh (31) and Rohit Kumar (25), both residents of Punjab, were shot at from a point blank range at Shalla Kadal, a congested locality of central Srinagar, on February 7 evening. While Singh died on the spot, Kumar succumbed to his injuries in a hospital the next day.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Vijay Kumar said Adil Manzoor Langoo, the terrorist who opened fire on the two labourers, had been arrested. “Langoo was brought into terrorism by Pakistan-based handlers through social media. The accused was a highly motivated and radicalised individual,” he told reporters.