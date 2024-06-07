Mirwaiz Umar Farooq under house arrest, not allowed to offer prayers: Mosque management

It said in a statement that Mirwaiz was prevented from fulfilling his religious and official duties as the Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir (chief cleric).

The Auqaf said the administration informed Mirwaiz on Friday morning that he was under house arrest and would not be allowed to go to Jamia Masjid during the day.

"It appears that Mirwaiz's house arrest is the consequence of the blasphemous incident that occurred on Wednesday at Government Medical College Srinagar," the statement said.