Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

National Conference MLA Mubarak Gul takes oath as pro tem speaker of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, ministers and senior officials were present at the swearing-in ceremony.
PTI
Last Updated : 19 October 2024, 09:04 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 October 2024, 09:04 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirNational Conference

Follow us on :

Follow Us