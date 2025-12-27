Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

Need strict action, long-term solution to prevent attacks on Kashmiris: National Conference

"People carry out these attacks to gain publicity, and unless there is strict action, such elements will continue to exploit the situation," the spokesperson said.
Last Updated : 27 December 2025, 18:11 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 December 2025, 18:11 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirNational Conference

Follow us on :

Follow Us