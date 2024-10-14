Home
jammu and kashmir

New Jammu and Kashmir govt's first task should be to demand restoration of statehood: P Chidambaram

He said that in case the government does not agree, then they should approach the court as the central government had promised restoration of statehood before the Supreme Court.
PTI
Last Updated : 13 October 2024, 18:48 IST

Published 13 October 2024, 18:48 IST
