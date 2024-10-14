New Jammu and Kashmir govt's first task should be to demand restoration of statehood: P Chidambaram

<p>New Delhi: Congress leader P Chidambaram on Sunday said the first task before the new Jammu and Kashmir government should be to demand restoration of statehood and the I.N.D.I.A. bloc parties should support it.</p>.<p>He said that in case the government does not agree, then they should approach the court as the central government had promised restoration of statehood before the Supreme Court.</p>.<p>"After the election results in J&K and days before the new government will take office, the L-G of J&K has taken powers to himself that mocks the verdict of the people," he said in a post on X.</p>.Centre revokes President's rule in Jammu and Kashmir, paves way to form govt.<p>"The first task of the new government should be to demand the restoration of statehood to J&K, and all the I.N.D.I.A. parties should support the demand.</p>.<p>"Failing a positive response, the new J&K government should not hesitate to approach the Supreme Court," Chidambaram said in his post.</p>.<p>"Recall that the Supreme Court was persuaded to not rule on the constitutionality of the reduction in the status of J&K because the central government undertook to restore statehood very quickly," he said.</p>.<p>"If the central government hesitates to do so, it will be a breach of its promise as well as amount to contempt of Court," the former Union minister said.</p>