NIA raids premises of banned Jamaat-e-Islami members in J&K

Srinagar: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday carried out a series of raids across 10 locations in Jammu and Kashmir in connection with a case related to the banned organisation, Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI).
The crackdown, part of a concerted effort to curb terrorist activities and dismantle their networks, unfolded in the predawn hours.
NIA sleuths, assisted by the police and paramilitary CRPF, searched the premises of those associated with the JeI in Tarigam and Kahrot villages of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district.
Similar raids were conducted at Gujjar Nagar in Jammu city. Officials said that these raids are mainly taking place at premises owned by the members of the banned JeI.
Sources indicate that within the raided premises, NIA officials are meticulously sifting through documents, electronic devices, and any semblance of evidence that could unravel the intricate web of JeI’s clandestine operations.
The NIA raids serve as a stark reminder of its ongoing crackdown against extremism and the imperative of collective vigilance in J&K.
Since 2017, the NIA and the Enforcement Department (ED) have arrested dozens of separatist leaders, businessmen and others having connections with terror organisations in the Valley in alleged terror-funding cases. The investigative agencies have also interrogated several media persons in the valley.