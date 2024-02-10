NIA raids premises of banned Jamaat-e-Islami members in J&K

Srinagar: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday carried out a series of raids across 10 locations in Jammu and Kashmir in connection with a case related to the banned organisation, Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI).

The crackdown, part of a concerted effort to curb terrorist activities and dismantle their networks, unfolded in the predawn hours.

NIA sleuths, assisted by the police and paramilitary CRPF, searched the premises of those associated with the JeI in Tarigam and Kahrot villages of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district.