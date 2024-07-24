Home
jammu and kashmir

One terrorist killed, one soldier injured in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara

This comes in the wake of a soldier's death as the Army thwarted an infiltration bid by terrorists along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district early Tuesday.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 24 July 2024, 03:10 IST

Comments

One terrorist was killed and one got jawan injured in an encounter broke in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara. The time when the encounter occurred is unspecified as yet.

A Joint search operation was launched on Wednesday morning by Indian Army and J&K Police in general area Kowut, Kupwara, news agency ANI reported.

This comes in the wake of a soldier's death as the Army thwarted an infiltration bid by terrorists along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district early Tuesday.

There has been a spurt in terror activities in the Jammu in recent months, raising fears about the revival of militancy in the region.

With PTI inputs

More to follow...

Published 24 July 2024, 03:10 IST
India NewsIndian ArmyJammu and KashmirTerrorism

