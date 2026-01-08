Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

Operation resumes in Kathua to track down terrorists; one security person injured

The searches are being conducted in the Dhanu Parole-Kamadh nallah area.
Last Updated : 08 January 2026, 04:38 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 January 2026, 04:38 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirEncounterKathuaterrorists

Follow us on :

Follow Us