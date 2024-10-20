Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

Over 2,000 athletes take part Kashmir's first international marathon

Abdullah was accompanied by Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty at the flagging ceremony of the marathon in which around 2000 athletes from across the country and abroad took part.
PTI
Last Updated : 20 October 2024, 03:46 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 October 2024, 03:46 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirOmar AbdullahMarathonTrending

Follow us on :

Follow Us