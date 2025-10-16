Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

PDP ties support to NC in Rajya Sabha polls with passage of two key bills

The PDP chief also accused Omar of reneging on promises made to the people, including his earlier pledge to provide legal aid to hundreds of jailed youth.
Last Updated : 16 October 2025, 11:26 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 October 2025, 11:26 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirIndian PoliticsPDPNational Conference

Follow us on :

Follow Us