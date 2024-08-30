Plea for divorce: Payal and Omar Abdullah agree for mediation to settle their divorce case in Supreme Court

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Omar Abdullah, had claimed that his client's marriage was dead.

He said the petitioner and his estranged wife Payal have been living separately for the last 15 years and the marriage was dead. He asked the apex court to invoke Article 142 of the Constitution to dissolve the marriage.

Omar and Payal Abdullah got married on September 1, 1994. They have been living separately since 2009.

The former Chief Minister of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir had filed the petition in the apex court challenging a Delhi High Court decision, which rejected his plea seeking divorce from his wife on the grounds of cruelty.

The court had then issued a notice to Payal seeking her response within six weeks.

In December 2023, the Delhi High Court dismissed Omar's plea seeking divorce. In 2016, a family court too had declined to grant a decree of divorce to him saying that the allegations of cruelty against Payal Abdullah were vague.

The HC also found that he could not prove claims of "cruelty" or "desertion". The High Court had upheld the family court’s order. Omar and Payal Abdullah share the custody of their two sons.