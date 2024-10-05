Home
india jammu and kashmir

Protests in Jammu, Rajouri against Yati Narsinghanand over remarks against Prophet Muhammad

The protestors demanded stern action against the priest, Yati Narsinghanand, for hurting the religious sentiments of Muslims by his "hate" speech.
PTI
Last Updated : 05 October 2024, 10:56 IST

Published 05 October 2024, 10:56 IST
