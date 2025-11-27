Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

Raids across Kashmir as police crack down on Jamaat-e-Islami

The action followed credible intelligence suggesting that some JeI members were involved in anti-national activities, they said.
Last Updated : 27 November 2025, 14:54 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 November 2025, 14:54 IST
India NewsKashmirPolice RaidJamaat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir

Follow us on :

Follow Us