Rajnath Singh assures justice to victims of families who died in Army custody

The families of civilian victims alleged they died due to torture in custody following which the army has ordered a Court of Inquiry into the incident and removed four senior officers.

The victims belong to tribal Gujjar and Bakerwal communities which have always been in forefront in anti-militancy operations and took lead in helping security forces even when militancy was at its peak.

Describing the recent incident as "unfortunate", Singh asked all ranks to undertake operations based on hard intelligence, in accordance with established procedures aided by niche technology. He urged all Commanders to have zero tolerance for violations of the well-established SOPs.

The minister was accompanied by the Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande and General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Northern Command Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi.

One of the family members said they had been brought for the meeting in vehicles arranged by the administration.

A day before, Brigadier M P Singh, Commander of Sector 6 Rashtriya Rifles, and Commanding Officer of the 16 Rashtriya Rifles visited the victim’s families and assured strict action against those responsible for the death of their family members.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has promised Rs 30 lakh, a government job and a 10 marla plot in Surankote to the next of kin of each deceased.

During his day-long visit, Singh reviewed the security situation in Rajouri and Poonch, where the army has launched a massive operation to flush out a group of heavily armed terrorists, who are believed to be hiding in the upper reaches of the region.

“Terrorism should be finished from Jammu and Kashmir. (But) we will have to make sure to win the hearts of the people. You all have a huge responsibility on your shoulders, and for that, we will always be grateful to you," he told the troops.