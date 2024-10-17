Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

Reducing J&K to Union Territory 'constitutional misdemeanour', statehood must be restored: Kapil Sibal

As Jammu and Kashmir turned another page in its troubled history, 54-year-old Omar Abdullah was sworn in along with five other ministers, three from Jammu region and two from the Kashmir Valley.
PTI
Last Updated : 17 October 2024, 05:32 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 October 2024, 05:32 IST
India NewsCongressJammu and KashmirIndian PoliticsKapil SibalUnion Territoriesstatehood

Follow us on :

Follow Us