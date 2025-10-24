Menu
Rohingyas vacate alleged illegal settlement on plot of land in Jammu

Rohingya, numbering between 30 and 40, who had settled in several shanties, cleared the area after a police directive.
Last Updated : 23 October 2025, 18:34 IST
Published 23 October 2025, 18:34 IST
