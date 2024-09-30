Home
india jammu and kashmir

Search operations in J&K's Kathua, Rajouri extended to fresh areas

A massive search operation is going on for the third day in Kathua with cordon extending to over a dozen other villages near the scene of Saturday's encounter.
PTI
Last Updated : 30 September 2024, 08:31 IST

Published 30 September 2024, 08:31 IST
India News Jammu and Kashmir

