<p>Samba/Jammu: Security forces have launched a search operation after two Pakistani drones were seen hovering over the forward villages along the International Border in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/jammu-and-kashmir">Jammu and Kashmir's</a> Samba district, officials said on Saturday.</p>.<p>The drones were sighted over Challiyari village in the Ghagwal area, and Chamliyal village in Ramgarh late Friday night, the officials said.</p>.Two para commandos go missing in Kashmir's Anantnag forests.<p>The Border Security Force (BSF) has cordoned off both the areas and launched a search operation along with police early Saturday to ensure that there is no airdropping of weapons or narcotics on this side of the border.</p>.<p>The search operations were continuing when last reports were received, the officials said.</p>