Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

Search operations under way after Pakistani drone sighting along IB in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba

The drones were sighted over Challiyari village in the Ghagwal area, and Chamliyal village in Ramgarh late Friday night, the officials said.
Last Updated : 11 October 2025, 06:30 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 October 2025, 06:30 IST
India NewsPakistanJammu and KashmirSamba

Follow us on :

Follow Us