Security forces nab suspected terror associate in J&K's Baramulla

Srinagar: Security forces apprehended a suspected terror associate in the Sopore area of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, officials said on Monday.

Police, army and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel set up a joint checkpoint at Machipora in the Bomai area of Sopore late on Sunday.

"During checking, a vehicle coming from Bomai towards Machipora was intercepted. The driver tried to flee but the alert party apprehended him," the officials said.