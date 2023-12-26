JOIN US
india jammu and kashmir

Security forces recover arms, arrest three in Pulwama

A Joint Cordon & Search Operation was launched by Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police at Panzu and Gamiraj in Pulwama.
Last Updated 26 December 2023, 06:28 IST

Srinagar: Security forces have arrested three people and recovered weapons from them in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, the Army said on Tuesday.

"Based on specific intelligence inputs, a Joint Cordon & Search Operation (CASO) was launched by Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police at Panzu and Gamiraj in Pulwama on December 25, 2023. Three suspected individuals have been apprehended with recovery of 2 pistols and other war-like stores," Srinagar-based Chinar Corps posted on X.

It said the suspects were being questioned jointly by the Army and the police.

(Published 26 December 2023, 06:28 IST)
