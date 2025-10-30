<p>Srinagar: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/special-intensive-revision">Special Intensive Revision (SIR)</a> of electoral rolls in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh is likely to be undertaken in April–May next year, once the harsh winter ends in the twin Union Territories (UTs).</p><p>While the Election Commission of India (ECI) recently announced the SIR in 12 States and Union Territories, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh — along with a few others — were excluded from the current phase because of the severe winter that begins in November and continues till April in most parts of the region.</p>.Tamil Nadu: DMK urges Election Commission to postpone SIR citing monsoon, holidays.<p>“The SIR exercise in both the UTs is expected to be undertaken in April–May,” sources said, adding that the Commission has already instructed its representatives in the two UTs to begin preliminary groundwork before the formal process begins.<br></p><p>Under the SIR, registered electors will have to fill out fresh enumeration forms to confirm their eligibility. To remain on the electoral roll, voters must trace their names or those of their parents or relatives to an electoral roll from the last intensive revision held about two decades ago. Those unable to do so will have to submit documentary proof to establish their citizenship and eligibility.</p>.Kerala govt to hold all-party meeting to discuss concerns over SIR.<p>The primary objective of this nationwide SIR is to identify and remove foreign illegal migrants by verifying individuals’ place of birth and residency status. The move has gained added significance amid ongoing crackdowns in several states on undocumented migrants, particularly those from Bangladesh and Myanmar.<br></p><p>In Jammu and Kashmir, officials said, the revision will be closely monitored to prevent possible inclusions of Bangladeshis, Pakistanis or Myanmarese nationals in the electoral rolls. In 2021, the State Election Commission had to cancel election to two District Development Council (DDC) seats as it was established after elections that the winner women belonged to Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) and had managed to enroll them as voters in the UT. A re-election was later held on both seats.<br><br><strong>Political sensitivity </strong></p><p><strong><br></strong>The exercise assumes special importance in Jammu and Kashmir, where voter list revisions have often been politically contentious. During the last major update in 2022, over seven lakh new voters were added, pushing the total electorate beyond 83 lakh.<br></p><p>Opposition parties, however, alleged that the process could allow non-locals to be enrolled, describing it as an attempt at “electoral manipulation.”<br></p><p>The Election Commission later clarified that only bona fide residents ordinarily living in J&K would be eligible, but political parties such as the National Conference and PDP had demanded greater transparency, saying the issue went to the heart of J&K’s demographic and political balance.<br></p><p>Elections to the panchayats, municipalities, Block Development Councils (BDCs) and District Development Councils (DDCs) are due in Jammu and Kashmir but there appears to be no indications that they will be held immediately.</p>