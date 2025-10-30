Menu
SIR of electoral rolls in Jammu and Kashmir likely to commence in April, 2026

The primary objective of this nationwide SIR is to identify and remove foreign illegal migrants by verifying individuals’ place of birth and residency status.
Last Updated : 30 October 2025, 06:15 IST
Published 30 October 2025, 06:15 IST
