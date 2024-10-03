Situation in J&K peaceful but reducing troops footprints not recommended: Army commander

<p>Srinagar: Kashmir is at the cusp of a new beginning as the security situation in the Valley is "peaceful and stable" but reducing the footprints of security forces is not recommended at this stage, a top Army officer said on Thursday.</p>.<p>Speaking at a press conference, General Officer Commanding (GoC) of the Army's Srinagar-based Chinar Corps Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai, who is relinquishing the command of one of the most elite formations of the Army, said Kashmir has had a "good year" and sustaining this peace is the biggest challenge for the security forces.</p>.<p>Lt Gen Ghai has been appointed as the next Director General of Military Operations (DGMO).</p>.<p>"I am sanguine that the situation in the Kashmir Valley is peaceful and stable and that the Chinar Corps, over the last 16 months that I have been at the helm, has tried valiantly hard to guard our borders, negate numerous attempts at infiltration by inimical elements, while also simultaneous(ly) prosecuting a very robust and successful counter-terrorist campaign within the Kashmir Valley," he said.</p>.<p>Over the last one and a half years, there were numerous significant events here and a lot of development in the region, Lt Gen Ghai said.</p>.<p>"This has been facilitated by a stable security situation brought about by very very significant efforts put in by Chinar Corps and its sister agencies like the J&K Police, CAPFs, and numerous other security agencies," he said.</p>.<p>"Today, as I am about to leave, I realise that the region is at the cusp of the new beginning," he added.</p>.<p>The senior Army officer further said that terrorism today is "largely fuelled from across the border".</p>.<p>"We have not had any active recruitment in the last year and a half. The numbers last year were down to a dozen. This year, they are almost next to nil.</p>.Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 | J&K residents embrace voting over violence: L-G Sinha.<p>"If you look at the four-five incidents that we have had in the Valley this year, softer targets have been picked where it is easy for a person to wield a pistol or a smaller weapon to carry out such an atrocity. But the numbers are almost negligible," he said.</p>.<p>The challenge for the security forces now, the GoC said, is to maintain this situation.</p>.<p>"Kashmir has had a good year, just as it did last year, and we need a few more good years... for the peace to be enduring and lasting and that I feel is the biggest challenge for the security forces to be able to keep the situation the way it is today," he said.</p>.<p>Asked if there was any chance of reducing the footprints of troops in the Valley due to the "peaceful" situation, the officer said it was not recommended at this stage.</p>.<p>"We need a few more good years like the ones we have had from 2022-24. For this peace to be enduring and lasting, we need to go through this process for a few more years.</p>.<p>"Therefore, whether it is the counter-infiltration grid or the counter-terrorism grid, it has to be maintained and sustained because we are possibly in the consolidation phase and no dilution of the grid is recommended," he said.</p>.<p>"I definitely am not a proponent of that at this stage," he asserted.</p>.<p>Responding to a question about the number of active terrorists in the Valley, Lt Gen Ghai said there are approximately 80.</p>.<p>"That is the lowest number in many years. When I came here last year, we were looking at the numbers past the 100 mark. That figure has come down," he said.</p>.<p>"It has been the endeavour of the security forces to actively and aggressively bring these numbers down and we have succeeded.</p>.<p>"I am quite confident that the way we are going ahead, we are prosecuting our operations in a manner where we are utilising every means at our behest, these numbers will keep going down. We could be looking at a lesser number by the mid of next year," the officer said.</p>