Six cops among eight injured in clashes during anti-encroachment drive in J&K's Kathua

Jammu: At least eight people, including six police personnel, were injured when a mob attacked a police team during an anti-encroachment drive in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district on Saturday, officials said.

The police party was attacked with lathis and stones when it was escorting a team of revenue officials who had gone to a village in the Nagri area to demolish an illegally built place of worship, they said.

According to the officials, the six injured police personnel included a deputy superintendent of police.

Reinforcements were rushed to the area and order restored, they said, adding two protesters were injured while some others were detained.