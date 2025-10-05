Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

Small clue, big breakthrough: Partially damaged phone charger leads to Pahalgam terror attack overground worker's arrest

Sources said that amid the debris of the encounter site, investigators recovered a partially damaged Android charger - a small piece of evidence that would prove decisive.
Last Updated : 05 October 2025, 14:23 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 October 2025, 14:23 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirTerror attackPahalgam

Follow us on :

Follow Us