Some vested interests blow Kokernag encounter out of proportion: J&K Police Chief

Stating that the recent Kokernag encounter, in which two army officers and a police officer lost their lives, has not changed the peaceful situation in Kashmir, Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh on Wednesday said the situation continues to remain peaceful as it was before.

“It is the handiwork of some vested interests to blow the Kokernag encounter out of proportion. (But) the situation continues to remain peaceful as it was before the encounter,” he told reporters after inaugurating the modular police station at Katra in Jammu.

The DGP, however, said that it was always advantageous for those who opened fire first and “in Kokernag operation, terrorists opened the fire first” leading to the killing of three officers.