Srinagar experiences coldest night of the season at minus 1.2 degrees Celsius

<p>Srinagar: Srinagar experienced the coldest night of the season so far as most parts of Kashmir reeled under sub-zero temperatures, officials said on Friday.</p>.<p>The city recorded a low of minus 1.2 degrees Celsius, a drop from the previous night's minus 0.4 degrees Celsius. The night temperature was 1.3 degrees Celsius, below the normal for this time of year.</p>.<p>Several areas in Kashmir recorded sub-zero temperatures for the third consecutive night, with the mercury staying below freezing point.</p>.<p>Qazigund registered a low of minus 1.4 degrees Celsius, while Pahalgam recorded the coldest temperature in the Valley at minus 2.3 degrees Celsius.</p>.<p>The Gulmarg, a tourist destination famous for skiing, saw a low of minus 0.6 degrees Celsius, and Kupwara shivered at a temperature of minus 0.8 degrees Celsius.</p>.Nepal’s Kanchenjunga region home to 13 adult snow leopard: Report.<p>Kokernag, in South Kashmir, was the only weather station in the valley where the temperature remained above freezing, at 0.4 degrees Celsius.</p>.<p>The Meteorological Department has forecasted light rain or thunderstorms at isolated places in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.</p>.<p>Over the next two days, there are chances of light rain or snow, particularly in the higher reaches of Kashmir.</p>