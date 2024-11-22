Home
Srinagar experiences coldest night of the season at minus 1.2 degrees Celsius

The Meteorological Department has forecasted light rain or thunderstorms at isolated places in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.
PTI
Last Updated : 22 November 2024, 06:56 IST

Published 22 November 2024, 06:56 IST
