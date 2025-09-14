<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/united-states">US</a> President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a> praised FBI Director Kash Patel for the speedy identification and arrest of the alleged assassin who shot Charlie Kirk, a right-wing activist, during an address at Utah Valley University on Wednesday. The suspect, Tyler Robinson, was nabbed on Thursday night, 33 hours after the assassination occurred. The suspect awaits formal charges in Utah.</p><p>"I am very proud of the FBI," Trump said, "Kash—and everyone else—they have done a great job," the US President commended the FBi, in an interview <em>Fox News Digital</em>.</p><p>As Trump's praises garnered attention, the Utah Governor, Spencer Cox's comments received heavy backlash. During a news conference, he said he hoped that the shooter "wouldn’t be one of us." The event was also attended by the FBI Director.</p>.Accused sniper jailed in Charlie Kirk killing awaits formal charges in Utah.<p>"For 33 hours, I was praying that if this had to happen here, that it wouldn't be one of us. That somebody drove from another state, somebody came from another country... Sadly, that prayer was not answered... But it did happen here, and it was one of us," Governor Cox further shared at the conference. </p><p>In an emotional speech, Cox said that Kirk's words had helped him cope, a the days of investigation "pushed him to the brink."</p><p>"Over the last 48 hours, I have been as angry as I have ever been, as sad as I have ever been, and as anger pushed me to the brink, it was actually Charlie's words that pulled me back," he shared.</p><p>As condolences continue to pour in for Kirk, the news conference ignited a renewed anger due to the comments made by the governor, many stating it as discriminatory. A user commented, "The guy being a straight white male from a republican household was absolutely devastating for them. They will push the mental health narrative now since they do not want it to be a gun issue." </p>.Was Charlie Kirk warned of his assassination? An assessment had found he was in 'grave danger'.<p>Charlie Kirk was a close ally of Trump, and his death is an addition to the events of political and gun violence incidents, that continue to cause worry in the United States. The President called Kirk a "patriot" and a "martyr," as he mentioned how he was "the best of America." The activist's supporters mourn his demise. </p><p>Kirk was known for his far-right ideologies, and a 'revolutionary' who led pro-Trump youth movements. His comments on politics, curbing gun violence, and on topics related to gender and race have supported his beliefs rooted in conservative activism. </p><p>His wife Erika promised to carry forward her husband's legacy. "The movement my husband built will not die. It won't. I refuse to let that happen," she said. Kirk's movement had announced a memorial service will be held at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on September 21. </p><p><em>(With agency inputs)</em></p>