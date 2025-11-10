<p>Srinagar: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/srinagar">Srinagar </a>city on Sunday recorded the first sub-zero night of the season, marking the onset of winter chill across the region.</p><p>Several areas experienced freezing conditions, with Pahalgam and Shopian plunging to -3.2°C, the lowest temperatures of the season so far.</p><p>According to an official of the Meteorological department, Srinagar recorded -0.1°C, dipping below the freezing point for the first time this autumn. The chill extended across north and south Kashmir, with Kupwara at -1.2°C, Baramulla and Budgam at -2.8°C, Pampore at -2.5°C, and Awantipora at -1.2°C. Even Srinagar Airport recorded -1.4°C, while Gulmarg — the popular ski resort — logged -0.2°C. Kulgam, Bandipora, and Sonamarg registered between -1.2°C and -2.6°C.</p>.Patriotism for profit: How ‘integration events’ have become Kashmir’s new contract industry.<p>In contrast, the Jammu region remained comparatively warmer, with Jammu city at 11.5°C, Katra and Kathua at 11°C, and Jammu Airport 12.4°C. In the hilly districts, Banihal touched 0.0°C, Bhaderwah 2.2°C, and Rajouri 4.2°C, indicating an early onset of cold even in the lower Himalayas.</p><p>A local MeT official said the temperature drop was slightly ahead of the usual pattern, signalling the beginning of sustained winter conditions. “Frost and foggy mornings are expected in the coming days, but there is no forecast of major snowfall yet,” the official said.</p><p>The Valley is now moving toward harsh winter months with ‘Chillai Kalan’, the harshest 40-day winter period beginning December 21. During this time, Kashmir often witnesses its heaviest snowfall and prolonged sub-zero spells. It is followed by ‘Chillai Khurd’ (20 days) and ‘Chillai Bachha’ (10 days), which mark the gradual retreat of winter.</p><p>Meteorologists say Kashmir’s winters have been changing, with shorter snow spells and warmer days in recent years due to urbanisation and climate change. Still, sub-zero nights like Sunday’s signal that the Valley’s long and intense winter remains a defining feature of life in the region.</p>