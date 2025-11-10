Customs nab two people at Bengaluru airport, seize exotic wildlife species and Rs 1 crore ganja
In a post on 'X', Bengaluru Customs said that on November 9, its officers at KIA intercepted two passengers arriving from Bangkok and seized exotic wildlife species including white-Cheeked Gibbon, Monkey and Hornbill.
