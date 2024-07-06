Take pledge to ensure J&K gets first BJP CM after assembly polls: Ravinder Raina tells party workers

Mookerjee, who strongly opposed to now scrapped Article 370 providing special status to Jammu and Kashmir, died under mysterious circumstances in 1953 shortly after his arrest in Jammu and Kashmir following his agitation for "Ek desh mein do Vidhan, do Pradhan aur Do Nishan nahi challenge" (A single country cannot have two constitutions, two prime ministers, and two national emblems).

"On May 17, 2023, we took a pledge with the focus on the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and we are thankful to 15 lakh workers of the party who worked hard and ensured the win of both the candidates from the two Lok Sabha seats from J&K. We have to rededicate ourselves and outperform Congress and National Conference," Raina said.

He said the Congress and NC have exploited different sections of the people for vote bank and “it was Prime Minister Modi-led government which provided justice to different deprived sections of the society, including West Pakistani and PoJK refugees, Gujjars, Bakerwals and Paharis.”

"BJP under the leadership of Modi healed the wounds of the people and ensured restoration of peace, prosperity and development. It was the BJP which strengthened gross-root level democracy by implementing the 73rd and 74th constitutional amendments and bridged ‘Dil and Dilli ki Doori’. If there is any pending issue that is getting back Pakistan-occupied Kashmir,” he said.