<p>Tatiana Schlossberg, granddaughter of the 35th U.S. president, John F. Kennedy, died on Tuesday after revealing in a November essay that she had been diagnosed with a rare form of leukemia. She was 35.</p><p>Her passing was announced by her family in a social media post from the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum.</p><p>"Our beautiful Tatiana passed away this morning. She will always be in our hearts," the family wrote.</p><p>Schlossberg was a climate change and environmental journalist and the second child of JFK's daughter, former U.S. diplomat Caroline Kennedy, and the designer-artist Edwin Schlossberg.</p><p>In a New Yorker essay published in November, Schlossberg said she had been diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia with a rare mutation, a cancer of the blood and bone marrow.</p><p>At the time, she also criticized her cousin Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the U.S. health secretary, for being a vaccine skeptic and cutting funding for cancer research. </p>