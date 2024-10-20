Home
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

Two killed as vehicle falls in gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda

The accident took place near the Battara village in hilly Gandoh area around midnight on Saturday.
PTI
Last Updated : 20 October 2024, 07:24 IST

Published 20 October 2024, 07:24 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirAccident

