Two killed as vehicle falls in gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda

<p>Jammu: Two persons were killed and three others critically injured when a load carrier skidded off the road and rolled down into a deep gorge in the Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, police officials said on Sunday.</p><p>The accident took place near the Battara village in hilly Gandoh area around midnight on Saturday, the officials said.</p><p>They said five persons were critically injured in the accident and sent to hospital, where Shakeel Ahmed (20) and Mohammad Sayam (18) succumbed to injuries.</p>