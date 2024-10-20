Two non-local labourers killed, 2 injured in terrorist attack in J&K's Ganderbal

<p>Srinagar: Two non-local laborers were killed and two others injured in a terrorist attack near an under-construction tunnel in Gund area of central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Sunday evening.</p><p>Terrorists opened fire on the camp housing labourers of a private company working on construction of a tunnel at Gund area in Ganderbal, a police official said. Two labourers died on the spot while two others sustained injuries.</p><p>Immediately after the attack police and security forces rushed to the area to nab the assailants.</p>.<p>Apco Infratech is the construction company that is building the Z-Morh Tunnel in Gagangir area of Ganderbal. The Z-Morh Tunnel is a 6.5 kilometer tunnel that connects Gagangeer to Shitkadi in hill station Sonamarg.</p><p>The Z-Morh Tunnel is part of a larger project that includes the Zojila Tunnel, which is being constructed by Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited (MEIL). The Z-Morh Tunnel and the Zojila Tunnel are expected to improve connectivity in the region, making it accessible all year and reducing travel time.</p>.Expect J&K Assembly to pass resolution for restoration of Article 370 in first session: NC MP.<p>The incident comes just two days after Ashok Chouhan, a resident of Bihar, who was employed as a corn vendor in Zainapora area of south Kashmir’s Shopian district was shot dead by terrorists on Friday.</p><p>These incidents occurred just days after National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah took the oath as the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir.</p><p>The killing of non-locals by terrorists has been a troubling pattern in the region. In April, two non-local labourers were killed by terrorists.</p><p>Earlier this month, a soldier from the Army was found dead with gunshot wounds after being abducted by terrorists in Anantnag district.</p><p>In May this year, a former BJP sarpanch was killed, and a tourist couple from Jaipur was injured in two separate terrorist attacks in Shopian and Anantnag districts.</p>