Two non-local labourers killed, 2 injured in terrorist attack in J&K's Ganderbal

Terrorists opened fire on the camp housing labourers of a private company working on construction of a tunnel at Gund area in Ganderbal, a police official said.
Zulfikar Majid
Last Updated : 20 October 2024, 15:45 IST

Published 20 October 2024, 15:45 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirJ&KTerror attackTerrorist attacklabourers killed

