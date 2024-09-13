Two soldiers killed, 2 others injured in encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar

Srinagar: Two Army soldiers were killed and an equal number were injured in a gun battle with terrorists in hilly Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

“Based on the intelligence inputs, a joint operation with J&K Police was launched in area Chatroo at #Kishtwar. A contact has been established with the terrorists at 1530 hrs. In the ensuing firefight four army personnel have been injured. The operation is in progress,” the Indian Army posted on X.

Of the four injured, two succumbed later while being evacuated to the nearby Command Hospital, sources said. Two to three terrorists are reported to be hiding in the forests, and more reinforcements have been sent to the encounter site.

The latest encounter in Kishtwar district, which is going to the polls during the first phase on September 18, has come only two days after security forces and police had killed two terrorists in Khandara Top area of Basantgarh, in J&K’s Udhampur district on Wednesday.