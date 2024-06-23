Two unidentified militants killed along LoC in Kashmir

Srinagar: Two unidentified militants were killed in an ongoing anti-infiltration operation by the army in Uri sector along the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Sunday.
“One terrorist has been killed in the ongoing anti-infiltration Operation that was launched on June 22 in the Uri Sector; Operations are continuing (sic),” Army’s Chinar Corps posted on X.
However, reports said, a second militant was also killed in the encounter which broke out on Saturday evening after the army foiled an infiltration bid along the LoC in the Gohallan area of Uri.
“A group of terrorists was noticed by the security forces trying to sneak into this side of the LoC in the Gohallan area of Uri. The group was challenged by the security forces. The infiltration bid was foiled,” the army said.
The LoC in Kashmir, historically fraught with tension and conflict, had recently seen a notable decline in infiltration attempts. For years, the LoC had been a hotspot for militant activities, with insurgents attempting to cross into Indian territory under the cover of darkness and dense foliage.
However, efforts by the Army, bolstered by advanced surveillance technology and strategic military operations have significantly curtailed these attempts.
But, with the onset of the summer as warmth of the season melts snow, opening up high-altitude passes that are otherwise impassable during winter, militants still pose a challenge to the army.
